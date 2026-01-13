Hundreds gather at US consulate in Vancouver asking Trump to take action against Iran's Islamic regime

VANCOUVER — Hundreds gathered outside the United States consulate Tuesday evening to call on President Donald Trump to take action against Iran's Islamic regime.Protests are planned every day this week along Pender St. between Thurlow and Burrard from 4-7 p.m. .Standing on either side of the road, protestors recited a number of chants in unison. Among them was "genocide in Iran, Mr. Trump, help Iran!".As for what protestors wanted Trump to do, the message was clear."No deal with the mullah — target the ayatollah," they screamed.."Marg bar Khamenei," they added, just in case there was any confusion regarding what they meant by "target.".To try and get Trump's attention, protestors also chanted "Make Iran Great Again," playing off the president's most famous catchphrase..Earlier Tuesday, Trump vowed to take "strong action" against Iran's Islamic regime if authorities start hanging protestors. Reports have indicated that executions — some public — could begin as early as Wednesday..Among those slated to be hanged is 26-year-old Erfan Soltani. His only crime? Taking part in anti-regime protests..Trump vows to take 'strong action' in Iran if Islamic regime starts hanging protestors.Trump started the day by calling off all meetings with the regime until the "senseless killing of protestors" stops."Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING — TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!" he wrote in a post on Truth Social. "Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price."Trump went on to declare that the US has "cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS," and that "HELP IS ON ITS WAY."