News

Hundreds gather at US consulate in Vancouver asking Trump to take action against Iran's Islamic regime

"No deal with the mullah — target the ayatollah," they chanted.
Protest outside the US consulate in Vancouver
Protest outside the US consulate in VancouverPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Vancouver
Donald Trump
Protest
Islamic Republic Of Iran
Iran
Us Embassy
Islamic Regime

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news