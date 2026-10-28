Hundreds of bronze vases stolen from Burnaby gravesites in theft spree

Burnaby RCMP are investigating the theft of hundreds of bronze vases from local cemeteries, with losses potentially reaching hundreds of thousands of dollars.Police say the thefts have occurred over the past several months, targeting bronze flower vases mounted directly on grave markers.The vases are used by grieving families to leave flowers at the final resting places of loved ones.Investigators believe several hundred vases have been stolen, although the exact number remains unknown.Police say many of the thefts are only discovered when family members visit gravesites and notice the missing items.Some of the stolen vases are worth more than $1,000 each, putting the potential financial losses in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.However, RCMP say the emotional impact on families is far greater than the monetary loss.“The monetary value, while high, pales in comparison to the sentimental value these items hold for grieving families,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP.“Stealing from a final resting place is a disgusting act that causes significant emotional distress to those already dealing with loss. We are committed to identifying those responsible.”Police have established a dedicated telephone tip line and email address as investigators work to identify those responsible.The RCMP have not announced any arrests or identified suspects in connection with the thefts.Investigators are asking anyone with information about the missing bronze vases to come forward.Anyone with information can contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9911 or email E_Burnaby_CemeteryTheft_Tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.