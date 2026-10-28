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Hundreds of bronze vases stolen from Burnaby gravesites in theft spree

Hundreds of bronze vases stolen from Burnaby gravesites in theft spree
Hundreds of bronze vases stolen from Burnaby gravesites in theft spreeRCMP
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Rcmp
Bcpoli
Burnaby
Graveyard thefts
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