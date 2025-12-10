News

Hundreds turn out for 38th annual Christmas Wish Breakfast in Vancouver

In exchange for toys, attendees received a complimentary breakfast and some holiday cheer.
Toys pile up at the Pan Pacific
Toys pile up at the Pan PacificPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Vancouver
Christmas
Gifts
Christmas Wish breakfast
Pan Pacific

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news