Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden

Robert Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, reached a tentative agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to two minor tax crimes and admit to the facts of a gun charge under terms that would likely keep him out of jail, according to court papers filed Tuesday, reports The Washington Post (WaPo).

The president’s son would get no jail time and about two years' probation, pay the amount of taxes owed and enter a diversion program, people familiar with the negotiations told WaPo

Hunter Biden with gun

Hunter Biden with gun

Tags

(2) comments

rianc
rianc

The US Department of Justice continues to go after Republicans with vigour while letting Democrats off easy. So the US Justice system is just as broken as Canada's.

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Unfortunately, the 'Just-Us' system in the USSA is as farked up as that of PRC (Politically Repressive Canaduh). Expect Donald Trump to end up in jail for the rest of his life!

LET'S GO BRANDON! (And the rest of your crime family!)

The good news is that Jesus is coming soon to Judge ALL!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.