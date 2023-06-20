Robert Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, reached a tentative agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to two minor tax crimes and admit to the facts of a gun charge under terms that would likely keep him out of jail, according to court papers filed Tuesday, reports The Washington Post (WaPo).
The president’s son would get no jail time and about two years' probation, pay the amount of taxes owed and enter a diversion program, people familiar with the negotiations told WaPo.
“The charges come at the conclusion of a five-year investigation into the 53-year-old that focused on money he received from overseas business interests,” reports The New York Post.
“Any proposed plea deal would have to be approved by a federal judge, and it was not immediately clear what day Hunter Biden might appear in court to enter his guilty plea.”
It was not until after his father won the presidency in 2020 that the son announced his tax affairs were being investigated by the Delaware US Attorney Office for failing to pay federal income tax in 2017 and 2018 on the reported sum of US$1.5 million.
The younger Biden will also admit to illegal possession of a weapon he purchased in 2018, at a time when by his own telling in his autobiography, he was regularly abusing crack cocaine.
“When he filled out paperwork to buy the gun, however, he denied using drugs or having a drug problem, exposing him to a potential charge of making a false statement on the document, as well as illegal gun possession once he acquired the weapon,” reports WaPo.
“In all, prosecutors would recommend two years of probation and diversion conditions. If Biden successfully meets the conditions of the diversion program, the gun charge would be removed from his record at the end of that period.”
Former President Donald Trump criticized the lack of jail time in the plea deal on Truth Social.
“Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket.’ Our system is BROKEN!’” wrote Trump.
James Comer (R-Ky) and House Oversight and Accountability chairman vowed on Tuesday to continue investigating Hunter Biden, despite his “sweetheart plea deal” reached with federal prosecutors, reports The Hill.
“Let’s be clear: the Department of Justice’s charges against President Biden’s son Hunter reveal a two-tiered system of justice,” Comer told Fox News. “Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery.”
“These charges against Hunter Biden and sweetheart plea deal have no impact on the Oversight Committee’s investigation. We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s schemes are revealed.”
The oversight committee is investigating the younger Biden’s purported deal with Chinese firm CEFC, and his membership on the board of the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, that could lead to bribery charges against him and his president father.
(2) comments
The US Department of Justice continues to go after Republicans with vigour while letting Democrats off easy. So the US Justice system is just as broken as Canada's.
Unfortunately, the 'Just-Us' system in the USSA is as farked up as that of PRC (Politically Repressive Canaduh). Expect Donald Trump to end up in jail for the rest of his life!
LET'S GO BRANDON! (And the rest of your crime family!)
The good news is that Jesus is coming soon to Judge ALL!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.