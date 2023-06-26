Hunter Biden is many things, a former crackhead, absentee father, questionable businessman, son of the president of the United States and “a really bad guy, not a good person.”
The latter opinion comes from Damon Lawner, founder of what has been called ‘the world’s most exclusive sex club,” SNCTM, of which the junior Biden was once a member.
Until Lawner banned him, after just one visit, for ‘grabbing women’s asses’ and acting like a ‘spoiled child’ the club founder told The New York Post.
Lawner says Biden paid $10,000 USD for his membership at SNCTM, adding “the payment was made through a mystery woman in 2018.”
“Sometime in 2018, Lawner said, the woman applied for membership in the upscale sex club, which reportedly was attended by celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow and Bill Maher,” reports The Post. “The woman told Lawner, who approved all memberships, that she would be accompanied by a handsome man.”
“When Lawner requested more information, she would only state that his ‘name was Hunter and that he was a member of a prominent political family.’”
On his first and only visit, Lawner says Biden, accompanied by the woman, arrived at the club “high as a kite and zonked out” adding the president’s son acted rude to upscale female members, “grabbing women’s asses” and other behaviour that went against the club’s rules.
At that point, Lawner told Biden to leave.
A rule at SNCTM was “always ask before you touch,” Lawner told The Post. “When I told Hunter he had to leave, that people were complaining about his behaviour, he was belligerent and acted like a spoiled child. But he did leave.”
Biden was one of only five men who have been blacklisted since SNCTM opened in 2013.
At that time, Lawner wasn’t sure who Biden actually was or to which prominent family he belonged.
It wasn’t until The Post broke the story of Hunter’s laptop, which contains, among other things, pornographic photos of the first son and women, as well as pictures of him doing drugs and even proof of payments to prostitutes, that Lawner saw Hunter’s photo and realized he was the stoned guy who had been banned from the club, reports The Post.
But that wasn’t the end of it for Lawner, who said he learned of a probe by the US Internal Revenue Service and was “asked about (his) bookkeeping and records.”
“Lawner said that, on Nov. 1, 2021, he received a subpoena by mail from the criminal division of the Internal Revenue Service,” reports The Post. “He claimed the entities OWASCO, PC and OWASCO, LLC were listed in the subpoena as part of the investigation; according to press reports, they allegedly belong to Hunter.”
In a phone call with an IRS investigator, Lawner said he did not keep any records of the Biden payment, or others “to keep my club membership anonymous.”
The IRS agent advised Lawner that he wasn’t under investigation but was told not to discuss the case.
Lawner said he went on Instagram, disclosing Biden’s sex club membership after he was given a virtual slap on the wrist on Tuesday in an income tax and a gun case after a five-year federal investigation.
“Hunter was a member of SNCTM and I cancelled his membership after one party because he’s a scumbag,” he wrote in the since-deleted post.
“What I did on Instagram about Hunter was me letting people know that the type of behaviour that he exhibited was something that upsets me,” Lawner told The Post.
“I knew by posting what I did. It would put me in some hot water. But I had kept my mouth shut about Hunter for years because [the DOJ probe] was an ongoing case.”
