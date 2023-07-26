Hunter Biden plea deal on tax charges falls apart By Arthur Green Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Jul 26, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hunter Biden Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The US president's son Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to federal charges on Wednesday after a plea deal collapsed.In the surprise development, a disagreement arose with prosecutors over a gun charge.Biden was expected to plead guilty to two tax charges under a deal with the government.However, the judge delayed ruling on the agreement until she “receives additional information.”The case will reconvene at a “future date,” which some speculate could be within the next four to six weeks.The outcome of Wednesday’s hearing leaves open, at least temporarily, the years-long investigation into Biden's business dealings.Hunter Biden was charged with two tax crimes of failing to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from more than $1.5m in income in 2017 and 2018.An agreement with prosecutors, who planned to recommend two years of probation. Now that deal has collapsed.Last month, he was charged with possession of a firearm by a known drug user, a felony.It was reported that Hunter had a Colt Cobra .38 Special for 11 days in October 2018.He, therefore, agreed to enter into a diversion agreement, which means that he would not technically plead guilty to the crime. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.“I think having you guys talk more makes sense,” said US District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, suggesting the lawyers discuss it.Noreika said she was concerned about the language in the diversion agreement.US President Joe Biden has said very little publicly about the case and the allegations against his son, except, “I’m very proud of my son.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hunter Biden Biden Tax Tax Evasion Tax Charges Plea Deal Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular BC man loses custody of child for criticizing hospital’s healthcare decisions WAGNER: Why Alberta can’t rely on Poilievre POLCZER: Brian Jean slams Guilbeault’s forked tongue — in both official languages — on energy Trudeau shuffles cabinet, seven rookies, Mendicino out Smith wants Education minister to make sure parents know what's happening in kids' schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.