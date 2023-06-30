A week and-a-half after receiving a slap on the wrist for pleading guilty to two tax crimes and an illegally owning a gun charge that will involve no jail time, Hunter Biden walked away from another of his many problems.
CNN reports the son of President Joe Biden settled “his child support case in Arkansas, reaching an agreement with the mother of one of his children and resolving a dispute that became a legal headache for him in recent months.”
“Coupled with his impending guilty plea (on July 26) to federal tax offences, it appears the president’s son is taking significant steps to put to rest some of his long-simmering legal entanglements,” reports CNN. “However, the legal resolutions won’t end the political drama surrounding Hunter Biden, the White House, Republican lawmakers and GOP presidential contenders.”
An Arkansas woman, Lunden Roberts, claimed in a 2019 paternity suit that Biden junior was the father of her child, named Navy.
Biden denied the allegation, but after a DNA test proved he was the girl’s father, he finally agreed, in 2020, to pay $20,000-a-month in child support.
Biden has recently claimed his income dropped dramatically and wanted to lower the monthly payments.
“It’s not clear from the court filings what his new payments will be, that information is redacted,” says CNN.
“As part of the deal, Hunter Biden will give some of his paintings to his daughter, who can either keep some of her choosin, or keep the money from any sales of these paintings,” continued CNN. “As part of his recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, Hunter Biden has taken up painting, but his art sales have created lingering ethics questions for the White House.”
Roberts was also asking the girl’s last name be legally chained to Biden, suggesting there would be value to her daughter with the name change, even though her grandfather, the president, has never acknowledged she exists.
In court filings in April, Roberts said Hunter Biden “has never seen or contacted” his four-year-old daughter and President Biden and first lady Jill Biden “remain estranged” from their grandchild, reports CNN.
It was Hunter Biden who reopened the case, citing his changed financial situation and a sizable drop in income.
“This was a risky move because it gave Roberts and her attorneys, who are well-known GOP activists and supporters of former President Donald Trump, an opportunity to seek a wide array of Hunter Biden’s financial records,” says CNN.
Robert’s team looked for information about his taxes, overseas business deals and financial transactions within the Biden family.
“These records have also been of keen interest to House Republicans, who have spent months looking for evidence to corroborate their claims that Joe Biden was involved in corrupt deals with his son,” says CNN.
By settling the case, Hunter Biden avoided a hearing in Arkansas, where it was likely he would have faced fines and possibly jail time if it was proven he refused to supply Roberts with his financial data.
A trial to determine whether to adjust the child support has been scheduled for late July.
The Biden family’s legal problems are far from over, as two whistleblowers from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently testified to Congress behind closed doors the US Justice Department was central to covering up the tax fraud investigation of Hunter Biden.
The whistleblowers also implicated Joe Biden, alleging he was involved in his son’s foreign dealings.
“The Hunter Biden probe was opened in November 2018 off the back of an investigation the IRS was conducting of a ‘foreign-based amateur online pornography platform,’ according to whistleblower Gary Shapley,” reports The New York Post.
“A second whistleblower, who has remained anonymous, said the investigation covered the years 2014 through 2019, during which Hunter and his associates received approximately $17.3 million from Ukraine, Romania and China, with the first son alone scooping $8.3 million,” adds The Post.
Transcripts of the whistleblowers’ comments are being reviewed by the House Oversight Committee to explore future legal actions against the Bidens.
