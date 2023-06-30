Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden

A week and-a-half after receiving a slap on the wrist for pleading guilty to two tax crimes and an illegally owning a gun charge that will involve no jail time, Hunter Biden walked away from another of his many problems.

CNN reports the son of President Joe Biden settled “his child support case in Arkansas, reaching an agreement with the mother of one of his children and resolving a dispute that became a legal headache for him in recent months.”

Myke Thomas

