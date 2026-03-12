Hwy. 5 shut down as Clearwater RCMP arrest murder suspect

Early Thursday morning, Clearwater RCMP responded to a vehicle stuck in a ditch on Hwy. 5 near Blue River, only to discover that one of the occupants was wanted for murder and potentially armed.Police closed the highway in both directions to ensure the safety of the public and officers, calling in the Southeast District Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Service for support due to the high-risk nature of the situation.After several hours, all occupants of the vehicle were safely taken into custody shortly before 11 a.m. Authorities confirmed that one individual was wanted for murder, while another faced a Canada-wide warrant for parole violations.“Thank you to the public for their patience and cooperation during this incident,” said Corporal Brett Urano, RCMP spokesperson. “We recognize the impact that road closures have on the community, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work to keep the public, and our officers, safe.”