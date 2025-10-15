Hwy. 8 bridges to honour wrestling legend Stu Hart

Alberta will pay tribute to one of its most iconic sports figures by naming the new Hwy. 8 bridges the Stu Hart Memorial Bridge. The announcement celebrates the legacy of Stu Hart, founder of Stampede Wrestling in Calgary in 1948, whose influence shaped professional wrestling in Canada and around the world.Over three decades, Stampede Wrestling launched the careers of household names including Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Owen Hart, Dynamite Kid, Davey Boy Smith and Jim Neidhart. Hundreds of aspiring wrestlers trained in the legendary Dungeon, the basement gym of the Hart Mansion, now a designated heritage site.“For many Albertans, Stampede Wrestling wasn’t just a show. It was a Saturday night tradition. Naming this bridge in Stu’s honour provides a lasting tribute to Stu and his legendary family, not only for promoting the sport of wrestling, but for the family’s countless contributions to Alberta,” said Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors..The Hart family’s impact extends far beyond wrestling. They have supported more than 30 charitable and civic organizations, including Shriners’ Hospitals for Children and the Alberta Firefighters’ Toy Fund. Through the Owen Hart Foundation, Martha Hart has contributed millions to scholarships, housing assistance, and youth programs across the province.“Our family is deeply honoured and thankful to the Alberta government. Stu always believed in hard work and community, and this bridge is a meaningful tribute to that legacy. It’s touching to know his name will continue to inspire others in the city he loved,” said Allison Hart.Stampede Wrestling was one of Canada’s longest-running TV shows, airing in more than 50 countries over 30 years and bringing professional wrestling to mainstream audiences. .The promotion ultimately became part of WWE, helping produce global stars like Hulk Hogan, Rowdy Roddy Piper, Andre the Giant, and Stu’s sons Owen and Bret.The westbound bridge opened to traffic in 2021 as part of Calgary’s southwest Ring Road. Construction of the eastbound bridge is underway, with completion expected by fall 2026. Both bridges are part of the Hwy. 8 twinning project between the West Calgary Ring Road and Lott Creek Boulevard.