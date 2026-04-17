Hwy. 93A closed near Jasper after washout and rockfall trigger slope instability concerns

A key access route near Jasper has been shut down indefinitely after washout and rockfall events made a stretch of highway unsafe for motorists, Parks Canada says.Route 93A near Marmot Rd., including the 2.5-kilometre section known as Mile 5 Hill between the Icefields Parkway and Marmot Rd., is closed until further notice due to unstable slope conditions caused by spring snow and rain.Officials say the area has become increasingly hazardous, with debris flows, rockfalls and drainage issues worsened by heavy precipitation in March and April 2026, as well as lingering impacts from the 2024 wildfire that reduced vegetation and soil stability.“Safety is Parks Canada’s priority,” the agency said, adding that crews are actively monitoring slope conditions and will reopen the route once it is deemed safe.Parks Canada said motorists attempting to reach the Marmot Basin ski area can still do so via the south end of Wabasso Road (93A) near Athabasca Falls, though the detour adds roughly 45 to 50 minutes of travel time between Jasper and the ski resort. Drivers are being urged to follow posted detour signs and check provincial road updates through 511.alberta.ca..The agency said engineers are currently assessing long-term stabilization options for the corridor, which has historically been prone to rockfall due to its steep mountain terrain. Officials say the combination of weather patterns and post-wildfire landscape changes has made conditions worse than in previous years.Parks Canada’s infrastructure recovery team is now working on repairs and stabilization planning for wildfire-impacted infrastructure across the region. While the full closure remains in place, the agency expects the road could reopen within several weeks once cleanup and safety assessments are complete.A short section of the route is expected to remain under single-lane alternating traffic through summer 2026, with more extensive stabilization work scheduled for fall 2026. Officials say the goal is to have the route fully stabilized and reopened ahead of the 2026–27 Marmot Basin ski season.Drivers are being cautioned that the seasonally used road is not designed for heavy traffic at this time of year and may contain uneven surfaces, dips and loose material. Temporary repairs will be carried out as needed.Previously, the route was used primarily by cyclists before its seasonal reopening in June, but Parks Canada says it is now open to all traffic when conditions permit and will no longer be restricted to cycling-only use.