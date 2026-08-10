Hybrid Canadian-Palestinian flag spotted at Alberta’s Abraham Lake

A flag has reportedly appeared on a well-known lake in Alberta though the flag itself is a hybrid of the Canadian flag.Placed on the shores of Abraham Lake, a Canadian and Palestinian flag flows in the wind, according to a viral clip posted on X.The clip captures a most serene scene indeed, with Alberta's nature and high-flying winds in full view, but many commenters under the clip were disturbed by the newly "updated version" of the Canadian flag.Many, in fact, were disturbed by what seemed like political statement being placed at a public area meant for enjoying nature..Some read the display as a message, "This isn’t ‘inclusion.’ It’s a declaration," wrote one commenter."The ideologues aren’t interested in becoming Canadian. They’re interested in turning Canada into something else.""And they’re succeeding because too many of us are too polite (or too cowardly) to say no."Some just stated plainly, "It's defacing the Canadian flag.".Though the clip surfaced Sunday, and it is unclear who placed the flag there and whether the flag remains there.