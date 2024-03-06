‘HYPER-VACCINATION’: German man voluntarily takes 217 COVID shots

A 62-year-old man from Magdeburg, Germany whose identity has not been released allegedly took 217 COVID-19 mRNA shots in 29 months of his own volition. The man reported taking the shots between June 2021 and November 2023. Of the 217, 134 were confirmed by a prosecutor and vaccination center documentation, while the remaining 83 were self-reported. That would be one jab approximately every four days for two-and-a-half years. He had eight different vaccines, including mRNA vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, a vector-based vaccine from Johnson & Johnson and a recombinant-protein vaccine from Sanofi.The man was studied by German researchers at Friedrich Alexander University (AFU) as well as investigated by local police. According to researchers, nobody has ever before taken so many vaccination shots, making the man a prime candidate for scientific study on the immune system and “hyper-vaccination.” The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal published researchers’ findings this week and assert “hyper-vaccination” does not necessarily lead to adverse health affects, but it did not make his immune response stronger. The man reported no vaccine injury and said he has not been infected by COVID-19 to date, having taken antigen and PCR testing repeatedly between May 2022 and November 2023. There is no way to verify if he had the virus in the year prior to when he began testing. Researchers warned it’s unclear if his COVID-19 status has anything to do with his “hyper-vaccination” strategy and that it’s important to remember the man in question is an individual case study and not to generalize. The study’s senior author and researcher at FAU Dr. Kilian Schober emphasized researchers do not recommend this approach as a strategy to enhance immunity. “The benefit is not much bigger if you get vaccinated three times or 200 times,” Schober said.The man got his first jab in June 2021, followed by 16 shots that year. In January 2022 he got 48 shots — one in each arm almost every day within a one-month period. He got 34 shots in February and six in March. Then medical staff at a German Red Cross in Dresden caught on to him and issued a notice to other vax clinics that police should be called. In early March 2022, he was detained by police at a vax centre in Eilenburg under suspicion he was selling vaccine passports to the unvaccinated. At the time, Europe, as in Canada, required proof of vaccination to be allowed in certain public spaces such as gyms, movie theatres and coffee shops. Researchers of the study described how Magdeburg prosecutors opened an investigation into whether he was selling his vax passes, but as of May 2022, did not end up filing charges. That was when researchers picked up his case — he had 213 jabs by that point. He handed over his medical records and blood and saliva samples before he went out to get four more shots against their warnings, said Schober. His blood showed no abnormalities linked to his hyper-vaccination and his immune system appeared to be functioning. Hyper-vaccination could have a similar impact on the adaptive nervous system as chronic diseases such as HIV and hepatitis B, said Schober, explaining that immune cells could become fatigued from frequent exposure to the pathogen and lose the ability to effectively fight the virus. In this man’s case, hyper-vaccination increased the quantity of combative blood cells but did not affect the quality of the adaptive immune system, according to the study.“If you take the allegory of the immune system as an army, the number of soldiers is higher, but the soldiers themselves are not different,” Schober said.