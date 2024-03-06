News

‘HYPER-VACCINATION’: German man voluntarily takes 217 COVID shots

Bill Gates pushing vaccines at the UN
Bill Gates pushing vaccines at the UN Jean-Marc Ferra/Flickr
Loading content, please wait...
Moderna Covid19 Vaccine
HYPER-VACCINATION
Pfizer/BioNTech
vaccination center documentation
vector-based vaccine from Johnson & Johnson
recombinant-protein vaccine from Sanofi
German researchers
Lancet Infectious Diseases journal
antigen and PCR testing
COVID-19 status

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news