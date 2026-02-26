Hyundai hydrogen plan tied to South Korea’s push to build Canada’s new submarine fleet

CALGARY — South Korea’s bid to build Canada’s new fleet of submarines includes a proposal by Hyundai Motor Co. to build hydrogen fuel-cell infrastructure on Canadian soil.According to Glenn Copeland, chief executive of Hanwha Defence Canada, executives from Hyundai Motor Co. recently briefed Canadian officials in South Korea on preliminary plans to develop three or four hydrogen “network corridors” in Canada.The hydrogen pitch comes as South Korea competes for a multibillion-dollar Canadian contract to replace the Royal Canadian Navy’s aging submarine fleet.Bloomberg reports the corridors would support hydrogen fuel-cell facilities capable of powering heavy-duty trucks and rail systems..“It is a significant investment when it materializes, or if it materializes,” Copeland said.“It would represent a transformational approach to major transportation corridors, whether it’s trucking or trains.”Copeland added the proposal remains under discussion between Hyundai and Ottawa.In a statement, the automaker said it’s reviewing a range of opportunities with Canada, including “potential collaboration in the hydrogen sector.”Hydrogen fuel-cell technology enables zero-emission trains and heavy vehicles that can refuel quickly and travel long distances — a potential fit for Canada’s vast geography and abundant clean electricity supply.Copeland described Canada as a “very attractive” market for such technology.Canada is looking to use the contract to build as many as 12 new submarines to bring investment and as many jobs as possible into the country.Currently, the two finalists for the contract are a Hanwha-led bid with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and a German-Norwegian proposal from Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS)..EXCLUSIVE: Smith says hydrogen could be Alberta’s next trillion-dollar industry.Ottawa views the submarine program as one of the largest military procurements in Canadian history and a possible way to direct investment into industries that are currently facing pressure from US tariffs, such as auto and steel manufacturing.Copeland estimates the Korean-led program would support a projected average of 25,000 Canadian jobs annually beginning in 2027-28 and peaking at approximately 40,000 in the early 2030s.This would include work at maintenance bases on both Canada’s east and west coasts.Copeland hasn’t disclosed the full cost of the program, but it has previously been estimated to be between $20 and $24 billion.He also said Hanwha would transfer technology and intellectual property to Canada, giving Ottawa full sovereignty over the fleet.Hanwha is promoting its KSS-III submarine as a proven, long-range vessel capable of delivering the first boat by 2032, four by 2035 and all 12 by 2042.“You can walk on it, touch it, feel it, see it. It’s ready to go now, and it will create savings for Canada in the sense that they don’t have to maintain the existing submarine fleet,” Copeland said.The March 2 deadline for Hanwha's proposal is fast approaching and Copeland said he expects a decision by Ottawa sometime in June.