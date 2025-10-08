'I can't breathe:' Edmonton cops cleared in death of man who was being restrained

Five Edmonton police officers have been cleared by Alberta's police watchdog after a man they were restraining died.The incicdent happened early on September 20, 2023, following multiple 911 calls about an intoxicated male wielding weapons and threatening passing vehicles.According to an Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) report, officers responded to the scene around 12:45 a.m. and found the man, identified only as AP, holding an ice chipper and a metal dumbbell handle while yelling and moving erratically. Police instructed AP to drop the items and lie on the ground, which he initially did.When officers attempted to handcuff him, AP resisted, rolling onto his side and kicking. Officers then restrained him by pinning his arms and legs while applying handcuffs and hobbles. During the struggle, AP repeatedly said "I can't breathe" and called for help. .Officers noticed his lips turning blue and began CPR after removing the restraints. Emergency responders arrived minutes later and transported AP to hospital, where he was eventually removed from life support on October 2.An autopsy determined the immediate cause of death was hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy — lack of oxygen to the brain — caused by restraint asphyxia compounded by cocaine use. Other contributing factors included obesity and coronary atherosclerosis. The manner of death was classified as undetermined.ASIRT concluded that police used reasonable force given the circumstances. Officers faced a large, erratic individual armed with objects capable of causing serious harm. The review found the restraint methods, including handcuffs and hobbles, were proportionate and necessary to prevent injury to AP and officers. The report found no grounds for criminal charges against the officers.Civilian witnesses described a chaotic scene. One observed AP chasing cars with weapons, while another reported a FaceTime conversation with AP earlier in the evening showing signs of a schizophrenic state. Video evidence captured parts of the struggle, showing officers attempting to gain control while AP resisted.