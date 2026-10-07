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'I DON'T CARE IF I GO TO JAIL B*TCH': Video released showing arrest of six-year-old who shot his teacher

New body cam footage has been released of the arrest of a six-year-old after shooting his grade one teacher in Virginia
Bodycam footage shows an unnamed six-year-old before he is arrested after shooting his teacher
Bodycam footage shows an unnamed six-year-old before he is arrested after shooting his teacher Screengrab from @_Patriot1776Q_ on X/Twitter
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Virginia
Elementary School Shooting
School Shootings
body cam video
Kid shoots teacher
Abigail Zwerner
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