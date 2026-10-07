'I DON'T CARE IF I GO TO JAIL B*TCH': Video released showing arrest of six-year-old who shot his teacher

Warning, this story contains graphic language.Bodycam footage of the arrest of an unnamed six-year-old who shot his teacher in 2023 has been released and shows the shocking behaviour of the young assailant following the incident.The incident occurred on January 6th, 2023, at the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia.Twenty-five-year-old Grade 1 teacher Abigail Zwerner was teaching her class when the six-year-old pulled a gun from his backpack, a gun that was his mother's, and shot his teacher when she attempted to reach for the weapon.Zwerner was shot in the hand as she extended her arm to attempt to grab the weapon from the boy; the bullet then passed through her hand and into her chest.Despite being shot, she remained conscious and aware enough to escort her students out of the classroom and away from the shooter; she then passed out and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.Zwerner made a full recovery; however, as of 2025, she testified that the bullet is still lodged in her chest..A new video of the subsequent arrest of the six-year-old has now been released with bodycam footage showing the boy being restrained by Amy Kovac, a reading specialist at the school.In the footage the boy can be heard insulting Kovac as well as the group of armed policemen who had arrived in the classroom to arrest him."Y'all want a fu*king piece of me bit*h?" the boy can be heard saying as the police officers enter the classroom."Stop," Kovac can be heard saying, to which the boy responds by saying, "Fu*k you bit*h.""I told the AP (assistant principal) earlier," Kovac says to the police officer, "he is six years old and has been on a modified schedule; his mother is to pick him up at 2:30. This is his first week without his mother coming to school with him.""Can we get some small handcuffs?" one officer can be heard saying to another.When an officer inquires as to where the weapon is, the boy curtly responds, "It's over there wh*re."."My mom had that," the boy continued, speaking about how he obtained the weapon. "I stole that from my mom."When asked to provide his name, the boy responds, "If you want a piece of me, come get it, b*tch.""I don't care if you call backup, I don't care if I go to jail bit*h," the boy says before seemingly spitting at his teacher and then getting handcuffed.The boy was arrested but was not charged with anything or had his identity revealed as a result of his age. As of 2023, he was in an unidentified healthcare facility.However, his mother, Deja Nicole Taylor, was indicted on one state felony charge for child neglect and one misdemeanour charge of allowing access to firearms by children..In federal court she was charged with making a false statement while buying a gun and unlawful usage of marijuana while in possession of a handgun.Taylor was sentenced to a total of three years and nine months in prison, one year and nine months for the federal convictions and two years for the state conviction.