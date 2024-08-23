'I DON'T CARE': Singh slams Liberals over rail lockout intervention

New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh expressed strong disapproval after the federal cabinet intervened to end a national rail lockout, warning that he would oppose any government actions against the 9,300 Teamsters involved, even if it meant dissolving Parliament. "Whether it’s a confidence motion or not, I don’t care," Singh stated emphatically.The Teamsters took down picket lines at CN and workers will begin returning to work on Friday.The work stoppage at CPKC remains ongoing pending an order from the Canada Industrial Relations Board.Blacklock's Reporter said the lockout, which began at 12:01 a.m. Eastern, and involved the two largest commercial rail carriers, Canadian Pacific and Canadian National, prompted swift action from the government. By 4:46 p.m. Eastern, Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon announced a cabinet order under section 107 of the Canada Labour Code mandating binding arbitration and ordering rail operations to resume immediately.“Canada’s economy cannot wait,” MacKinnon said. “Obviously, I am acting at a very early stage here,” he added, expressing confidence that trains would be back in operation within days. The government’s decision followed failed negotiations and a swift shutdown of the railways, which MacKinnon described as intolerable given the stakes for the national economy.Singh, however, was resolute in his criticism of the government's move. “Being a bad boss pays off,” Singh said, accusing the Liberals of capitulating to corporate interests. “The Liberals’ actions are cowardly, anti-worker, and proof they will always cave to corporate greed.”Singh warned that the government's intervention would set a dangerous precedent. “There will be no end to lockouts now,” he said, arguing that employers would be emboldened to refuse good-faith negotiations with their workers, knowing they could rely on government intervention to achieve their aims.Singh also expressed his determination to resist any further government measures that undermine workers' rights. “We are going to vote against any measure that attacks working people,” he declared. “Back-to-work, binding arbitration—we will be fighting it every step of the way. I made that abundantly clear to Justin Trudeau.”Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended the government’s swift action, citing the potential nationwide impact of the lockout on workers, businesses, farmers, and consumers. "We will have more to say shortly on what we are doing to make sure the right solution is found quickly for the economy," Trudeau said, emphasizing the seriousness with which the government was treating the situation.Business groups, including the Canadian Federation of Independent Business and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, had lobbied for mandatory arbitration, with shippers estimating losses of $1 billion daily due to the rail shutdown.