News

‘I DON’T NEED TO BE HERE:' Joly gets snippy when questioned about auto sector job losses

Conservative MP Raquel Dancho and Industry Minister Melanie Joly exchanged heated words during a parliamentary committee hearing on Monday.
Conservative MP Raquel Dancho and Industry Minister Melanie Joly exchanged heated words during a parliamentary committee hearing on Monday. WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Melanie Joly
Raquel Dancho
Stellantis
Stellantis Plant

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news