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'I HAVE A DREAM': Mississauga mayoral candidate recreates MLK speech to pitch citywide driveway clearing

'I HAVE A DREAM': Mississauga mayoral candidate recreates MLK speech to pitch citywide driveway clearing
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Mississauga
#ontpoli
Mississauga mayoral candidate
i have a dream
MLK speech
MLK speech recreated
citywide driveway clearing
Frank Fang
Frank Fang mayoral candidate
Frank Fang I have a dream
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Western Standard
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