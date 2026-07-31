'I HAVE A DREAM': Mississauga mayoral candidate recreates MLK speech to pitch citywide driveway clearing

"I have a dream..."The words uttered in a famous speech by Martin Luther King Jr. have gotten a revamp by a Mississauga, Ontario, mayoral candidate who, in fact, has a dream for the city."I have a dream!" announced candidate Frank Fang, while onstage in front what is assumed to be an audience of Mississauga residents."Your driveway will be cleaned by the city during snowy days in Mississauga," Fang declared, looking for the crowd's approval..The crowd did in fact approve, clapping with a few encouraging "yeah[s]!" in the mix. The clip, which has gone viral on X, prompted some to feel less than inspired by Fang's proposition, with commenters dropping a few unfortunate facts in him in the comment section of the clip.One person pointed out that there are over 244,000 private dwellings in the city and Fang's dream to have pristine, city-cleaned driveways when snow becomes a nuisance would come at a hefty cost to the city, especially when you consider the number of driveways that would have to be cleaned every snowy morning."So [almost] 1/4 million driveways every snowfall?" questioned commenter Jeremy M.."Plus 2,400+ km of sidewalks. Buckle up for a 100,000% property tax increase."One commenter pointed out the practical issue of having to move their car from their driveway in order to let the city clean it.As for the cars, they asked, "And move them to where? The street filled with snow?" And some commenters were just having fun with Fang: "Mississauga doesn't need a snow plan… it needs a vampire plan. Frank Fang is already halfway there."