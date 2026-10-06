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'I PUT OFF WORK': Farkas admits Calgary neglected water infrastructure, as water bills are set to increase

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas
Calgary Mayor Jeromy FarkasWS/David Wiechnik
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Yyc
Abpoli
Calgary
Calgary City Council
Jeromy Farkas
Abpol
Water Main Break
Calgary Economic Development
Calgary water main break
Bearspaw water main break
Calgary city administration
Water main repairs
water bills
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