Windsor, ON, was the Canadian city with the most Karen posts on social media, according to a study conducted by Onlinecasino.ca.
“We’ve all seen them, but some of us have the displeasure of running into Karens more often than others,” said Onlinecasino.ca in a blog post.
The study said there were 64.83 Karen reports per 100,000 people posted on social media in Windsor. Onlinecasino.ca said Windsor is one of the most southern Canadian cities, “so our theory that Karens can’t handle the cold holds up.”
The Canadian city with the second most Karen posts was Victoria (15.86 reports per 100,000 people). This was followed by Vancouver (13.89), Hamilton (13.75), and Kitchener, ON (13.2).
The study went on to say Austin was the American city with the most Karen posts (48.01).
Subsequent to Austin was Birmingham (47.23). This was followed by New York City (46.25), Las Vegas (39.71), and San Diego (34).
The study wanted to determine where people run into Karens most often. It asked 1,800 people how often — on a scale of one to 10 — they spot them.
Alberta was the Canadian province with the highest score and was the only one to receive a five. New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Quebec, and Saskatchewan scored a three — the lowest of any province.
Alabama, Ohio, and Oregon were the American states with the highest Karen density, achieving a six. There were 13 states which were close behind at a five: Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
While Karens can exhibit abominable habits, the study wanted to know what people consider their most common behaviours to be. It asked participants what the worst behaviours they noticed were.
The most common behaviour was inordinate complaining (82%).
Four other behaviours were experienced by more than 70% of participants: Mistreating service workers (77%), making unreasonable demands (75%), demanding to speak to a manager (73%), and anti-masking beliefs (71%).
The least common behaviour was blatant racism towards customer service workers (43%).
Onlinecasino.ca concluded by saying as entertaining as it is to watch Karens get what they deserve on social media, “no one wants to encounter one in real life.”
“If you do see a Karen, get your phone out and document like there’s no tomorrow,” it said.
“Karens will always be present; you might as well get some lasting entertainment out of your Karen experience!”
The Alberta government confirmed in February no parents named their child Karen in 2022.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.