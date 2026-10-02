News

'I WAS FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE': FlyDubai pilot recounts mid-air stabbing

Captain Smit Machchhar, FlyDubai pilot
Captain Smit Machchhar, FlyDubai pilotX
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Israel-bound flight
israel flight from dubai
Israel flight diverted to Saudi Arabia
Israel flight "terror attack"
Captain Smit Machchhar
FlyDubai pilot
flydubai flight
pilot Smit Machchhar
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news