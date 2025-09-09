ICC study shows optimism and sense of belonging keep immigrants in Canada

Canada risks losing the very immigrants it has worked hardest to attract unless it invests in optimism and belonging, according to a new study from the Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC).The study — Here to Stay: Understanding Immigrant Retention in Canada — surveyed nearly 5,000 verified immigrants through the ICC’s Canoo program, the country’s largest newcomer integration service. The survey found that while economic pressures like housing affordability and inflation influence decisions to leave, immigrants are far more likely to stay when they feel connected to Canada and hopeful about their futures.Key findings in the survey showed optimism about the future has the strongest effect: a one-percentage-point increase raises the probability of staying by 28 percentage points.Identity and belonging follows closely, increasing the likelihood to stay by 25 percentage points.Safety and stability (16 percentage points), economic optimism (15 percentage points), and trust in Canadian institutions (14 percentage points) also matter, though to a slightly lesser extent.Among those considering leaving, the top reasons cited were housing affordability (16%) and inflation/the economy (15%), highlighting persistent cost-of-living concerns.When asked what motivated them to move to Canada, respondents cited standard of living (66%), job opportunities (38%), and safety and security (35%). .Open-ended responses about why they stay showed similar priorities: better quality of life, safety, environment, family and community, and opportunities dominated.The survey reflected a highly educated, urban-based population: 52% female, 48% male, with an average age of 40.4.Most lived in urban or suburban areas, led by Toronto (22%), Calgary (11%), and Mississauga (5%). Over 90% held a college diploma or higher, including 65% with a graduate degree. About 70% were employed, and 37% earned over $100,000 annually.The ICC emphasizes that while broad economic pressures are complex and difficult to solve quickly, targeted initiatives can improve immigrant retention. Programs that enhance future optimism and identity and belonging — such as skills development, community-building activities, and opportunities for social, recreational, and civic engagement — can make life in Canada more meaningful and rewarding.Daniel Bernhard, ICC CEO, said: “We now know where to target limited fiscal resources. Services that give credible hope of a better tomorrow and those that help immigrants feel a strong sense of Canadian identity are proven to drive retention—especially among the highest-skilled immigrants, who are currently most likely to leave. Talented immigrants cannot build Canada’s economy if they leave.”