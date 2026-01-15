ICE shoots Venezuelan immigrant after chase during arrest attempt

A federal immigration officer shot a Venezuelan man in the leg during an arrest attempt in Minneapolis on Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, prompting protests and renewed scrutiny of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minnesota.

DHS said the shooting occurred at about 6:50 p.m. when federal officers attempted to stop a vehicle to arrest a Venezuelan national who, according to the department, entered the United States in 2022 and lacked legal status.

Authorities said the man attempted to flee, striking a parked vehicle before running from officers on foot.

In a statement posted on X, DHS said an officer caught up with the man, who allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted the officer. The department said two additional individuals emerged from a nearby apartment and struck the officer with a snow shovel and a broom handle. During the struggle, the officer fired a single shot, striking the suspect in the leg.