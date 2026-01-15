ICE shoots Venezuelan immigrant after chase during arrest attempt

A federal immigration officer shot a Venezuelan man in the leg during an arrest attempt in Minneapolis on Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, prompting protests and renewed scrutiny of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minnesota.
DHS said the shooting occurred at about 6:50 p.m. when federal officers attempted to stop a vehicle to arrest a Venezuelan national who, according to the department, entered the United States in 2022 and lacked legal status.
Authorities said the man attempted to flee, striking a parked vehicle before running from officers on foot.
In a statement posted on X, DHS said an officer caught up with the man, who allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted the officer. The department said two additional individuals emerged from a nearby apartment and struck the officer with a snow shovel and a broom handle. During the struggle, the officer fired a single shot, striking the suspect in the leg.
DHS said the officer discharged his weapon while “fearing for his life” as he was attacked by multiple individuals. The injured man and the officer were taken to hospital. The two other individuals involved were taken into custody. No further details on charges were immediately released.
The incident sparked demonstrations in parts of Minneapolis late Wednesday, with protesters confronting federal officers and criticizing the scale and conduct of ICE operations in the city.
The shooting occurred one week after a separate, fatal incident involving ICE in Minneapolis. On Jan. 7, ICE officer Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, 37, during an immigration enforcement operation. Federal officials said Good struck or attempted to strike an officer with her vehicle, while local officials disputed that account, citing video footage that appeared to show her car moving slowly at the time she was shot.
Good’s death prompted protests across Minnesota and led to public clashes between the Trump administration and state and local leaders, including Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described Good’s actions as “domestic terrorism,” a characterization rejected by Minnesota officials.
Walz said Wednesday that state investigators have responded to the scene of the latest shooting. In a social media post, he urged residents to remain calm, saying violence benefits neither the city nor the state.
Frey also criticized the scale of federal enforcement activity in Minneapolis, noting that roughly 600 local police officers serve the city while thousands of federal officers have been deployed as part of expanded immigration operations. He said some ICE conduct has been “intolerable,” while also urging protesters to avoid violence.
ICE activity in Minnesota has increased in recent months under Operation Metro Surge, launched by DHS in December. The Trump administration has said the initiative targets undocumented immigrants and criminal activity. Earlier this month, ICE announced plans to deploy thousands of additional agents to the Minneapolis–St. Paul area.
On Monday, the state of Minnesota filed a lawsuit against the federal government, arguing the expanded operation amounts to an unconstitutional overreach of federal authority.
According to the Migration Policy Institute, Minnesota is home to an estimated 100,000 undocumented immigrants. Nationwide, Venezuelans represent one of the fastest-growing immigrant populations, with about 770,000 living in the United States as of 2023, nearly half of whom lack authorized status.
Federal investigations into both Minneapolis shootings are ongoing.