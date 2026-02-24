ICY TOMB: Two dead after snowmobiles break through ice in BC; ice freezes over them

Two people are dead after their snowmobiles broke through the ice on Charlotte Lake in BC in what police say was a tragic accident that went undiscovered for days.According to Anahim Lake RCMP, officers received a report on Feb. 20 that two snowmobilers had not been seen since Feb. 17. As police were heading to the area, neighbours launched their own search and located the couple beneath the ice.Investigators believe the pair and their machines went through the ice on Feb. 17. Because they were not reported missing immediately, fluctuating temperatures allowed the surface of the lake to refreeze, effectively concealing the original break in the ice.On Feb. 22, members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, specially trained in ice diving, attended the scene and recovered the bodies..Police identified the deceased as a 65-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman from 100 Mile House. Authorities say criminality is not believed to be a factor. The BC Coroners Service is continuing its investigation.Sgt. Scott Clay, detachment commander, warned that changing winter conditions can quickly turn dangerous.“Variable temperatures significantly increase the risks associated with any activity on frozen lakes or rivers, and we urge everyone to use extreme caution,” Clay said.