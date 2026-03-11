News

IEA announces record 400 million barrel oil reserve release amid Iran conflict, surging prices

Member countries of the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed on Wednesday to release 400 million barrels of oil from emergency reserves to help bring down crude prices that have soared since the start of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.
