IHIT identifies 85-year-old Burnaby man killed by stray bullet, urges youths to come forward

An 85-year-old Burnaby man was killed inside his own home after being struck by a stray bullet from a shooting about a block away, according to homicide investigators.The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) identified the victim Tuesday as Chang Yong Cho as investigators appealed to a group of youths believed to have information about the Aug. 30 shooting.Burnaby RCMP officers were called to the area of 18th Ave. and Humphries Ave. shortly after 1:30 a.m. following reports of gunfire.Police said a suspect vehicle fled before officers arrived. Investigators initially found no injured victims at the scene.About 14 hours later, at approximately 4 p.m., RCMP received a request to conduct a wellness check at an apartment complex in the 7400-block of Kingsway, about one block from where the shots had been reported.Officers entered the apartment and discovered Cho suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.Investigators believe Cho had no connection to the shooting and was struck by a stray bullet while inside his home.“This is a heartbreaking and tragic loss of life. Mr. Cho was simply in his home when his life was suddenly taken, leaving behind a grieving family and loved ones,” said IHIT Sgt. Freda Fong..IHIT said investigators have identified a group of youths believed to have been involved in the shooting or to have information about what happened. Police are working to locate them and determine the role each may have played.“Our investigators have identified a group of youths believed to be involved or have knowledge of the shooting, and we have been actively working to locate them to establish the roles of everyone involved,” Fong said.She urged the youths to contact investigators and called on their parents to encourage them to cooperate with police.“If you know your child has information about this shooting, please encourage them to do the right thing and come forward,” Fong said. “The Cho family deserves answers.”IHIT is working with Burnaby RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroners Service on the investigation.Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has dashcam or surveillance video from the area of 18 Ave. and Humphries Ave. between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Aug. 30 to contact IHIT.Anyone with information can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.