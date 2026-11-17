CALGARY — The International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) website went offline Tuesday after an apparent hack displayed a message supporting Russia, days after the federation confirmed the country would remain excluded from the upcoming world junior hockey championship in Alberta.An image of Russian players appeared alongside a message accusing the federation of banning a team its opponents could not beat, the Canadian Press reported.The website was still unavailable at 12:30 pm Mountain time, displaying a maintenance notice. .The apparent hack followed the federation’s Sunday announcement that Russia would not participate in the tournament, scheduled for December 26 to January 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer.Canada has barred Russian players from competing because of Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, despite an Oct. 30 Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling ordering the IIHF to reinstate Russian teams to five international championships, beginning with the world juniors.Prime Minister Mark Carney said November 3 that Russian players would not be allowed to compete in Canada while the war continues. Ottawa subsequently clarified that the restriction extends to players who hold valid Canadian visas.The IIHF confirmed the two Alberta cities would retain hosting duties after considering alternative arrangements.Russia’s exclusion also preserves Norway’s place in the tournament. Norwegian hockey officials had previously been told their team would be dropped to accommodate Russia’s return.Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov, who also leads the Russian Olympic Committee, demanded Sunday that the championship be moved out of Canada. He also called for consequences affecting Canada’s ability to host future international competitions.The Russian hockey federation said it would pursue all available legal avenues to enforce the arbitration ruling and seek compensation.Russia and Belarus have been excluded from international hockey since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. The IIHF has opposed Russia’s immediate return, citing security, logistical and competitive concerns.