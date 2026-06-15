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'I’ll stare at a wall': Student reaction to UK's social media ban announcement goes viral

The UK announced Monday they will be banning social media for those under 16 — and along with this, students, including one in particular, are not necessarily thrilled with the news.
Keir Starmer, BBC interview with student
Keir Starmer, BBC interview with studentWS; X screenshots
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Keir Starmer
ukpoli
Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Social media ban for kids
social media ban for children under 16
UK ban
UK social media ban
UK bans social media for those under 16
Stare at a wall
viral Stare at a wall clip
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Western Standard
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