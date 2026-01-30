'I'LL TAKE YOU WITH ME': Migrant grabs woman before jumping in front of train in Hamburg, killing both

An 18-year-old woman was killed when she was grabbed and dragged onto the tracks of the Wandsbek-Markt subway station in Hamburg, Germany.The woman and a 25-year-old man, reported to be a Sudanese migrant, were total strangers according to German police.The incident occurred on Thursday at around 10 p.m. local time, according to local media.Police have said that the woman was standing on the platform, waiting for the train, when the man grabbed her, lifted her up, and dragged her onto the tracks in front of an oncoming train.They both died after being struck by an oncoming train..A witness told local media that the man yelled, "I'll take you with me," before he grabbed the woman.Witnesses also reported seeing the man wandering around the station for some time beforehand, reportedly intoxicated.Police have reported that the woman and the man did not know each other in any capacity, and the act seems to be a totally random act of violence by the man.The two bodies were removed from the station, and police remained at the station for the rest of the night. The incident also caused a major disruption in public transit across Hamburg.German officials are reviewing security footage of the incident to deduce what transpired in this incident; the investigation remains ongoing.