Illegal gunfire in Mission backcountry prompts warnings after bullet enters family vehicle

Authorities in British Columbia are warning gun owners to follow the law and exercise extreme caution in rural backcountry areas after a stray bullet entered a family’s vehicle in the Mission region, narrowly missing multiple occupants.Local enforcement agencies, including the Mission RCMP, the City of Mission, the Fraser Valley Regional District, and the BC Conservation Officer Service, are jointly urging residents and visitors to understand firearms restrictions before heading into forest service road areas.The warning follows a serious incident along the Lost Creek Forest Service Road near Davis Lake, where a family of four travelling in an SUV heard nearby gunshots before a bullet struck their vehicle. The projectile entered through an open window and was later found spinning inside a cup holder attached to a child’s car seat. No one was injured.Police say the family did not see who fired the shot, and no suspects have been identified.Officials describe the incident as having had a high potential for serious injury or death, but say it reflects a broader and ongoing problem in the region involving unsafe and illegal firearms use in remote recreational areas..According to enforcement officers, many of the individuals found illegally discharging firearms in Mission’s backcountry over the past year have not been local residents. Instead, they are often groups of men travelling from elsewhere in the Lower Mainland, frequently from Surrey, who arrive in passenger vehicles that are not capable of reaching more remote and lawful shooting areas.Authorities say that while some individuals involved may hold valid firearms licences, those credentials do not permit shooting in restricted zones.Under the Fraser Valley Regional District’s No Shooting Areas Map, firearms discharge is prohibited within 400 metres of forest service roads, effectively placing most vehicle-accessible backcountry areas around Mission off-limits for recreational shooting.Violations can result in fines under the Wildlife Act, seizure of firearms, loss of firearms licences, or criminal charges depending on the severity of the offence.With warmer weather increasing recreational activity in the region, the Mission RCMP and the BC Conservation Officer Service say they will be stepping up patrols in backcountry areas. Officials are also urging the public to report unsafe activity immediately.If individuals observe gunfire near forest service roads, they are advised to move to a safe distance and call 911, in order to help prevent further incidents and potential injuries.