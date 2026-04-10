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Illegal gunfire in Mission backcountry prompts warnings after bullet enters family vehicle

Guns in the trunk of a car that Mission RCMP recently pulled over on the Lost Creek Forest Service Road, after the occupants were allegedly shooting illegally
Guns in the trunk of a car that Mission RCMP recently pulled over on the Lost Creek Forest Service Road, after the occupants were allegedly shooting illegally
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Rcmp
Bcpoli
Mission

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