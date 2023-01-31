Illegal immigrants into Canada

 Courtesy US Customs and Border patrol

The Joe Biden administration, almost immediately after cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline, put a stop to the construction of a border wall along the US/Mexico border.

The wall was ordered to be built by former President Donald Trump to stem the flow of immigrants crossing illegally into California, Texas and Arizona.

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(1) comment

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

"Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free etc, etc, etc......

