Canada-US border

Canada-US border crossing in British Columbia 

 Courtesy Ben Nelms/CBC

United States Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents are encountering a record number of illegal entrants at the northern border with Canada. 

The Foreign Desk reported Tuesday some of these illegal immigrants are on the terror watchlist, sparking outcry from Republicans and local officials after more than 150,000 of them have attempted to enter the US through the Canadian border so far this fiscal year. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

rianc
rianc

The problem in Canada is that Mexicans don't need a visa to come to Canada which increases the number of Mexican criminals entering Canada. After getting here they don't return to Mexico or try and get into the U.S. Both countries are being hurt due to the soft leftist policies on immigrants.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Better than the opposite.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.