Illegal vapes keep turning up in Ottawa as federal enforcement resources stand still

Ottawa police seized 188 nicotine vapes from illegal storefronts in three raids over 10 days in October, as Health Canada concedes its own enforcement capacity has not grown in years.

Officers seized 124 vape devices, along with 72,720 cigarettes and about 13 kilograms of cannabis, at a Catherine Street shop on October 19, police said. A Preston Street business was searched on October 23 and again on October 29, yielding 40 and then 24 vapes alongside thousands of contraband cigarettes.

"Illegal cannabis and tobacco operations undermine the regulated market, expose consumers to unregulated products, and may contribute to other forms of criminal activity," the Ottawa Police Service said.

Health Canada's third legislative review of the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act, tabled in May, said federal enforcement resources were stretched. Although several new regulations have come into force since 2018, "federal tobacco and vaping compliance and enforcement resources, including for inspectors and laboratory services, have remained the same," the report said.