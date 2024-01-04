Illusionist David Copperfield among big names in unsealed Epstein-related court docs

An illusionist known for making objects disappear has found his alleged associations with Jeffrey Epstein appearing in court documents, as have some others.

David Copperfield was named in documents unsealed in a lawsuit by Virginia Guiffre against Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged girlfriend Ghislane Maxwell. The details came in a deposition (interview for a court filing) made by Johanna Sjoberg on May 18 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, the notes from which were in one of the court filings.

Sjoberg, like Guiffre, had been recruited to work at Epstein’s compound at Little St. James Island in the US Virgin Islands.

“David Copperfield was at a dinner at Epstein’s and there was another girl present who looked young and Johanna asked what school she went to and Johanna did not recognize the school name as being a college and she said it was possible it was a high school aged girl,” notes from the deposition explained.

“Johanna said Copperfield ‘questioned me if I was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls.’”

The Daily Mail reported Copperfield visited Little St James as early as 1994, four years before Epstein purchased it from venture capitalist Arch Cummin for $8 million. Copperfield rented the island to vacation with model Claudia Schiffer and propose to her. The couple broke up in 1999 without ever getting married.

Sjoberg said she met Copperfield at Epstein's house.

“Someone called me from the house and said that he would be there, and if I wanted to come have dinner, then I could meet him,” she said.

Copperfield was not at the house when she arrived, so she waited with another girl she had not met who seemed very young.

“I asked her what school she went to, kind of prodding to see if she went to one of the area colleges and I did not recognize the name of the school,” she said.

“So I thought she could be younger than college age, but I had to assume for my own sanity that she was a daughter of one of his friends.”

Sjoberg said Copperfield did magic tricks at the dinner and he seemed to be a friend of Epstein. More documents will be unveiled in the coming days and the magician is one of hundreds of people mentioned in the ones already revealed.

Sjoberg said she was a college student when Maxwell recruited her to be a masseuse on Epstein’s island. She said Epstein needed three orgasms a day and Maxwell did not have the time or interest to satisfy him that much.

According to the deposition, Sjoberg met Michael Jackson at Epstein’s house in Palm Beach. She said she did not give him a massage. Upon questioning, she said she did not massage George Lucas or Donald Trump, either. She said Epstein had told her regarding women that Bill Clinton "liked them young."

Sjoberg said Epstein also claimed to have phone conversations with people such as Cate Blanchett, Cameron Diaz, Bruce Willis. Asked if she met Cameron Diaz, Sjoberg said no.

The documents allege that Epstein forced a minor known as Jane Doe 3 to “have sexual relations” with Dershowitz.

“In addition to being a participant in the abuse of Jane Doe #3 and other minors, Dershowitz was an eye-witness to the sexual abuse of many other minors by Epstein and several of Epstein's co-conspirators,” rad the documents.

The lawyer said he wants all the documents published. Dershowitz told People Magazine, “The woman [Guiffre] who initially accused me subsequently stated that she may have misidentified me and she withdrew her lawsuit against me.”

In the documents, Giuffre said she slept with billionaire Hyatt hotels heir Tom Pritzker. His cousins are Illinois Democrat Governor JB Pritzker and the governor’s sister and Harvard board member Penny Pritzker. She was instrumental in the appointment of Claudine Gay as college president. Gay resigned on Tuesday after plagiarism and anti-Semitism allegations.

Giuffre said, and affirmed repeatedly under oath, she had been “with Tom once” when asked if she had sex. Pritzker has angrily denied the claim.

Billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist Glenn Dubin was the first person Maxwell told Giuffre to massage, she said.

“When they say massage, that means erotic, okay? That's their term for it,” she said under oath.

“And I'm telling you that Ghislaine told me to go to Glenn Dubin and give him a massage, which means sex.”

Dubin provided evidence to Vanity Fair that they claim contradicts these claims.

Guiffre’s deposition said she massaged other famous people, such as the late New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, Prince Andrew, and former US Senator George Mitchell. The late French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel was also named frequently in the documents, having allegedly procured more than 1,000 females for Epstein to sleep with.

The case was settled in 2017, but documents have slowly trickled out since 2019 following court action by the Miami Herald. The current batch of documents has 250 records, with only 40 of them released on January 3 and the rest to follow in the coming days.

US District Judge Loretta A. Preska, who ordered the documents unsealed, said in her December order that she was ordering the disclosure because much of the information within them is already public.

CLICK HERE to read the newly-released documents.