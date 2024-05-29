News

'I'M WILDLY EMOTIONAL': NDP MP tearfully claims 'climate change is not gender neutral'

'I'M WILDLY EMOTIONAL': NDP MP tearfully claims 'climate change is not gender neutral'
'I'M WILDLY EMOTIONAL': NDP MP tearfully claims 'climate change is not gender neutral'Western Standard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
House Of Commons
Conservatives
Climate Change
NDP MP Laurel Collins
climate hysteria
Climate emergencies
existential crisis

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news