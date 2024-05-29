'I'M WILDLY EMOTIONAL': NDP MP tearfully claims 'climate change is not gender neutral'

NDP MP Laurel Collins slammed the term “climate hysteria” and tearfully insisted “climate emergencies are not gender neutral” while repeatedly admitting she is “wildly emotional.”Speaking in the House of Commons this week, Collins complained the Conservatives had called a witness to testify on climate change who called it “climate hysteria,” meaning people are getting emotionally and irrationally worked up over the future of the planet. Collins took great offence to what she called a sexist term. She cited the ancient Greek meaning of the word “hysteria” as associated with a woman’s womb. “I hope you’ll forgive me if I get emotional,” said Collins. “Climate emergencies are not gender neutral. The degradation of ecosystems disproportionately impacts women and girls. And I am wildly emotional.”“This is the existential crisis of our time.”.Collins opined her children face a destitute future if more isn’t done by the Trudeau Liberals to fight climate change. She repeated again she is “wildly emotional" at the thought. .In the next breath after expressing concern for her own children, the NDP MP slammed people who are “pro-life” — which means they would rather uphold the sanctity of life than allow babies to be aborted in their mother’s womb. “I think we need to think about the intersection of gender and the climate crisis,” asserted Collins, urging the committee to “refrain from using language like climate hysteria.” “We are facing a climate emergency,” emphasized the minister.