"Dear @CostaCoffee, could you kindly explain why you are glorifying irreversible surgery performed on healthy breasts of women for a mental health condition?" One person asked on Twitter posting a picture of the side of the truck.
Users online were quick to react to the social media post which racked up over 8 million views.
The hashtag #BoycottCostaCoffee began trending on Monday and Tuesday with social media users attacking the company for appearing to glorify the "mutilation of girls."
"This is a sick normalization and glamorization of getting a double mastectomy for mental health purposes," one user tweeted.
"Seems that today was my last @CostaCoffee. Wtf?"
Members of the human-rights organization Sex Matters also condemned the image.
"The cartoon-like picture of a young woman who has had her breasts surgically removed is shocking and irresponsible," founder Maya Forstater told The Telegraph.
"Young women are being sold a lie that if they have their breasts removed and take hormones they can become men or at least avoid being women."
"It’s disgustingly irresponsible of Costa to suggest-sell, even glorify, mental distress, bodily dissociation and self-harm among teenage girls," director of advocacy, Helen Joyce, also told The Telegraph.
"Costa presumably thinks it’s being ‘inclusive’ with this messaging; in fact, it’s helping to fuel a social contagion and medical scandal masquerading as a social-justice movement."
Others defended the image of the coffee van.
"The surgery is performed on people, not breasts. And unless that person is you, it’s none of your business," one user tweeted.
"Hi, @CostaCoffee I will specifically go out of my way to buy your product (which I had not previously heard of till this loser cried about it) you just gained a new customer," tweeted another user.
After the image went viral on social media the UK coffee chain released a statement to Newsweek explaining that the "image was part of a wider mural commissioned for Brighton and Hove Pride last year and the company stood by it as a celebration of diversity."
"At Costa Coffee, we celebrate the diversity of our customers, team members and partners," the company said in the statement.
"We want everyone that interacts with us to experience the inclusive environment that we create, to encourage people to feel welcome, free and unashamedly proud to be themselves. The mural, in its entirety, showcases and celebrates inclusivity."
The Western Standard reached out to Costa Coffee for additional comment, but so far has not heard back.
Express your anger with your wallet.
