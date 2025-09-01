Imane Khelif appeals mandatory genetic sex testing requirement

Imane Khelif has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to challenge a decision requiring the Algerian boxer to undergo mandatory genetic sex testing before competing in future events.The ruling prevents Khelif from participating in competitions, including the 2025 World Boxing Championships scheduled for September 4-14, until the test is completed.GB News reported the 26-year-old requested to compete while the appeal is being considered, but CAS has rejected this.The court confirmed the appeal on Monday, with a hearing date yet to be announced.Khelif, who won gold in the women’s welterweight division at the 2024 Paris Olympics, previously faced bans by the International Boxing Association (IBA) in 2022 and 2023 after allegedly failing the gender eligibility criteria.Despite these bans, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allowed Khelif to compete in Paris, where the fighter’s victories sparked global debate.Earlier this year, World Boxing (WB) introduced mandatory sex testing for all athletes over 18 years of age competing in its events..Records show Algerian boxer Imane Khelif indeed has XY chromosomes — and a ‘micropenis’.According to WB, Khelif was barred from the June Box Cup in Eindhoven and other international competitions until the testing was completed.Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Khelif said, “Winning that gold at the Games has given me even greater motivation."I faced many challenges to achieve this success, including harassment, and I want to keep fighting to silence those who doubt me. When outside pressures make everything confusing, it's easy to be subject to sudden and unfair decisions.”The controversy over Khelif’s eligibility has intensified in recent months after IBA President Umar Kremlev demanded the fighter return the Olympic gold medal in June, citing tests indicating Khelif has both X and Y chromosomes.The Western Standard previously reported on a 2023 report by Dr. Lal Path Labs in New Delhi, which described Khelif’s chromosome analysis as “abnormal” with a “male karyotype (XY).”Khelif recently denied reports of possible retirement in a Facebook post last month, accusing former manager Nasser Yesfah of spreading false statements, accusing him of “betraying her trust and her country with his false and malicious statements.”