Immigrant group wants to bring in 10,000 Gazans

A prominent immigrant aid society is urging Parliament to open its doors to no less than 10,000 individuals from Gaza, says Blacklock's Reporter.The call is not just for sanctuary but also for equitable access to essential services, mirroring the support provided to Ukrainian war refugees.Expressing the urgency of the situation, electronic petition E-4959 asserts, “The present restriction to accepting the application of refugees only from within Gaza is unreasonable, inhumane, and the present maximum of 1,000 individuals is inhumanely restrictive in the face of the dire threats to life they face.” The driving force behind this petition is Sultan Ali Sadat, a dedicated director at the helm of the Saskatoon Open Door Society, which received substantial federal funding of $1.3 million last year. While the Open Door Society champions this cause, it's notable that the petition found its sponsor in New Democrat Jenny Kwan from Vancouver East.The petition advocates for the acceptance of “at least 10,000 individuals” from Gaza to adequately address the scale of the crisis and extend a lifeline to those in urgent need. Highlighting the disparity in treatment, the Open Door Society condemns the current policy as “inequitable and highly discriminatory.”The Cabinet's decision last December 21 to cap special permits at 1,000 Gazans with indirect family ties in Canada only exacerbates the plight of those seeking refuge, the group says. With a mere 986 applications received by the end of March, and only a handful managing to leave Gaza, the situation remains dire.Immigration Minister Marc Miller's remarks further illuminate the challenges faced by Gazans seeking safety. Acknowledging Canada's reluctance to conduct rescue missions in the war-torn region, Miller emphasized the role of Israeli authorities in determining who can leave Gaza. However, his subsequent condemnation of Israel's actions as “the largest hostage taking in the world” underscores the complexity of the situation.Navigating the bureaucratic hurdles to secure documentation and facilitate exits from Gaza poses a formidable challenge. Miller underscores the rigorous security measures and biometric checks necessary for safe passage, emphasizing the arduous journey faced by those seeking asylum.