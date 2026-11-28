Canada’s three largest cities are attracting a significantly smaller share of new immigrants as soaring housing costs and changing employment opportunities drive population growth in smaller communities, according to Statistics Canada.New figures show Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal attracted just 44.8% of new immigrants to Canada in 2025, down from 74.5% in 2001.The findings suggest a significant shift in immigration patterns that could reshape regional economies and population growth across the country.“The geographic distribution of new immigrants to Canada has changed rapidly in recent years,” said Statistics Canada.The report, Changes in the Regional Distribution of New Immigrants Within Canadian Provinces 2001 to 2025, identified housing affordability, employment prospects and family connections as likely factors influencing where newcomers choose to settle.“Historically concentrated in a few large urban centres across the country, the geographic distribution of new immigrants admitted to Canada has shifted more significantly in recent years,” wrote analysts.“This shift could have significant implications for regional population growth.”In Ontario, a greater share of newcomers are settling in communities including Guelph, Hamilton, Ottawa, Kitchener, London, St. Catharines, Sudbury and Windsor.British Columbia has seen immigration gains in Abbotsford and Victoria, while Quebec recorded increases in Drummondville, Gatineau, Sherbrooke and Trois-Rivières.Other communities benefiting from changing immigration patterns include Regina, Brandon, Moncton, Summerside and St. John’s..The Statistics Canada findings follow research published in 2025 by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) warning expensive housing was discouraging Canadians from relocating to major cities, even when better employment opportunities were available.The federal housing agency warned deteriorating affordability “undermines the long-term vibrancy of our leading cities.”“We find that a one percent increase in house prices in the destination city will make it less attractive and will lead to a decline in the number of people moving there,” said CMHC researchers.Between 1991 and 2020, the proportion of Canadian households relocating to a different municipality fell by half, from 20% to 10%.“High housing costs discourage Canadians from relocating to cities with better job opportunities,” wrote researchers.“This hampers the country’s overall productivity growth.”The changing distribution of Canada’s population has also had political consequences.Toronto lost a federal parliamentary seat under electoral boundary changes in 2024, reducing its representation in the House of Commons from 25 to 24 ridings for the first time in the city's history.While Toronto’s population grew by approximately 6.9% over a decade, the electoral boundaries commission found surrounding suburbs and other Ontario municipalities were growing considerably faster.Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal remain Canada’s leading destinations for newcomers, but the proportion of immigrants choosing to settle in the three metropolitan areas has fallen by nearly 30 percentage points since 2001.