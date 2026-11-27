Federal immigration officials have admitted Canada granted permanent residency to tens of thousands more immigrants than disclosed in an annual report to Parliament.Deputy Immigration Minister Ted Gallivan made the admission Thursday under questioning by Conservative MP Brad Redekopp (Saskatoon West) at the Commons immigration committee, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.While the Department of Immigration’s 2025 Annual Report listed 393,770 new permanent residents, Gallivan acknowledged the actual figure was approximately 467,700 — nearly 74,000 more than reported.The discrepancy amounts to nearly 19% more permanent residents than the published figure.“Does that 393,000 include all permanent residency permits issued by Canada, full stop?” asked Redekopp.“Both the 393,000 and the 380,000 this year are exclusive of one-time measures,” replied Gallivan.Redekopp pressed the deputy minister on why the additional immigration numbers were not included in the report to Parliament.“So for 2025, you’re saying the 393,000 that was reported is not the full number of permanent residency permits that was issued,” said Redekopp.Gallivan said the department had established a baseline target for permanent residency, with additional admissions under separate one-time measures.Asked where the additional numbers could be found in the department’s annual report, Gallivan replied, “I don’t know the answer.”“You’re telling me the department doesn’t know how many permanent residency permits it issued in 2025, is that what you’re telling me?” asked Redekopp.“The one-time measures for 2025 straddle multiple years,” replied Gallivan.The committee also heard Canada could grant permanent residency to as many as 650,000 immigrants in 2027, despite the federal government’s published target of 380,000.“Would you agree then that for 2027, if all those spots were filled, the total permanent residency permits would be approximately 650,000 give or take?” asked Redekopp.“It could be up to that,” replied Gallivan. “It depends on our approval.”.The potential figure would be approximately 71% higher than the government’s published immigration target.The revelations come despite repeated assurances from Prime Minister Mark Carney that his Liberal government has brought immigration levels under control.“This government has taken back control of immigration,” Carney told reporters October 21.“We have brought the numbers down.”Carney claimed foreign student numbers had dropped 80%, asylum seekers 70% and temporary foreign workers 60%, while Canada was moving toward what he described as more sustainable levels of permanent immigration.Blacklock’s Reporter said no figures were provided to substantiate the prime minister’s claims.