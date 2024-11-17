Immigration department urges newcomers to consider Airbnb or shelters amid housing shortage

Amid Canada’s ongoing housing crisis, the Department of Immigration is advising new arrivals to consider temporary accommodations like Airbnbs or, if necessary, shelters, until they secure a more permanent place to live. Blacklock's Reporter says this guidance appears in a recent Welcome to Canada guide, published in multiple languages, including Arabic, Dari, Haitian Creole, and Spanish, to assist newcomers navigating Canada’s housing landscape.“Housing costs in Canada are high, especially in large cities, and it can be challenging to find affordable rental housing that meets your needs,” the guide warns. It encourages newcomers to "search online" for housing options and consider temporary solutions such as hotels, hostels, and private rentals. For those facing extreme situations, the guide mentions that emergency shelters exist to support individuals in crisis, including those experiencing homelessness.Cabinet, in its latest Immigration Levels Plan on October 24, acknowledged the pressing housing shortages that have led to increased scrutiny of immigration levels. “The country is experiencing system-wide pressures across critical sectors, including housing,” noted the Plan, which included an 11% cut to immigration quotas for 2024.“Canada is in the midst of a housing crisis, highlighted by the insufficient supply of rental units and family homes,” states the Plan. The reductions are intended to ease the strain on infrastructure, said Immigration Minister Marc Miller, emphasizing that “we have a controlled immigration plan” that takes Canadians' concerns into account.Public opinion has increasingly reflected anxiety over housing supply. A 2024 study by the immigration department found that nearly half of Canadians, or 46%, believe the country should prioritize helping unemployed Canadians over attracting skilled immigrants due to the housing strain. As one respondent commented, “It’s making it harder for the average person who works here. How are we going to make this work?”