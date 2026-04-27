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Immigration influencer apologises after backlash over video saying that 'children are money trees in Canada'

Nigerian-Canadian influencer Ebunoluwa Oluwole Sofolahan backtracks after posting video discussing how 'children are money trees in Canada'
Nigerian-Canadian influencer Ebunoluwa Oluwole Sofolahan apologises after receiving back lash over video calling children "money trees"
Nigerian-Canadian influencer Ebunoluwa Oluwole Sofolahan apologises after receiving back lash over video calling children "money trees"Screen shot from Facebook
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Social Media
Canada Child Benefit
Canada immigration
Immigration influencer
Online backlash

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