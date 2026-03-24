News

Immigration minister denies audit findings on foreign student fraud as thousands of cases go unchecked

Minister of Immigration Lena Metlege Diab
Minister of Immigration Lena Metlege Diab CPAC screenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Immigration
Foreign Students
Lena Diab

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news