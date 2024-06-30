Immigration Minister Miller: Voters sent a clear message

Immigration Minister Marc Miller acknowledged that the recent byelection loss in Toronto-St. Paul's, a traditionally Liberal seat, is a wake-up call for the government. Voters are tired and blaming the government for various issues, he said. Miller urged his colleagues to listen to the people and "screw their heads on better" to regain trust.“Our government is eight or nine years old,” Miller told reporters. “I understand people can get tired of the government in place. Lots has happened. Whether people are right or wrong, they do blame the government for a number of things that are going on.”Blacklock's Reporter said the Conservative candidate, Don Stewart, won the seat, considered a "safe" riding for Liberals for 31 years. Miller called the loss a reality check, emphasizing that the government must stop taking things for granted and get back to work.Miller criticized Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre for lacking a concrete vision for Canada, resorting to catchy slogans reminiscent of a wrestling manager from the 1980s. “The guy is full of slogans. Most people don’t really know what they mean. They may be catchy but he reminds me of a wrestling manager from the 1980s just yelling slogans and everyone likes to boo or to cheer," Miller said.“I mean, I don’t know why this has become the state of Canadian politics. But that’s the reality of what I see. It’s not a WWF match.”“Canadians have pretty good bull---- detectors and they know when they are being bulls------. That’s just the reality of things. I think over the course of the year people will realize that. You have got to trust Canadians. They sent a message earlier. That’s a message we can’t ignore.”