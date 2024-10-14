Immigration minister says Canada 'addicted' to migrant workers

Canadian businesses have become "addicted" to temporary foreign workers, Immigration Minister Marc Miller told the Senate, acknowledging concerns over the country's growing reliance on migrant labour. Blacklock's Reporter says in response, Miller is preparing to introduce a new Immigration Levels Plan in November, which is expected to significantly reduce the number of temporary workers entering Canada.“To some extent, the country has indeed gotten addicted to temporary workers,” Miller said during Senate Question Period. “Businesses have taken advantage of that. They have leveraged that opportunity.”Miller stressed the need to find a balance between reducing reliance on migrant workers and avoiding negative consequences for the economy. “What we don’t want to do is over-correct and make sure we are not throwing the country into a recession, that we are not damaging vital industries,” he added.Last year, Canada admitted more than one million foreign students, over 766,000 migrant workers, and 471,550 permanent residents. Under proposed changes, the government could reduce the number of foreign students by 35% and cut the migrant workforce by at least 65,000 by reverting to 2014 regulations, which capped employers' hiring of foreign workers at 10% of payroll.Sen. Tony Loffreda (Que.) expressed concerns about the potential impact on industries struggling to fill positions. “I know there continues to be a need for newcomers to fill positions in many industries such as accommodation and food services and more,” said Loffreda. “For some entrepreneurs struggling to find workers, a possible reduction in new workers is concerning.”In response, Miller confirmed that he has been consulting with business groups, noting that many have pushed for more foreign workers. “Without fault, all of them ask for more and more temporary foreign workers,” Miller said. “But I think the responsibility we have as a country is we can’t get complacent about that. I think to some extent we have gotten complacent.”The upcoming Immigration Levels Plan, traditionally tabled in November, will for the first time provide a comprehensive overview of both permanent and temporary residents in Canada, including foreign workers. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously announced the government’s commitment to offering greater transparency, stating: “This fall, we will be presenting for the first time an Immigration Levels Plan that doesn’t just talk about permanent residents but also talks about temporary residents, whether it is foreign workers or others.”A Senate social affairs committee report from May criticized the current immigration framework, calling for clearer reporting on the true number of foreigners in Canada. “The Immigration Levels Plan or annual report to Parliament should include projected levels for migrant workers and international students to provide a complete and comprehensive picture,” the report recommended.The committee also noted the challenges in identifying a cohesive national strategy on immigration and migrant labor, describing current efforts as "a patchwork of reactive policies and programs."