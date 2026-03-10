News

Immigration minister’s office restricts questions to government-approved media outlets

Minister of Immigration Lena Metlege Diab
Minister of Immigration Lena Metlege Diab CPAC screenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada Revenue Agency
Cdnpoli
Department Of Immigration
Department Of Finance
News Media Canada
Isabel Metcalfe
Mélanie Joly
Lena Diab

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news