Immigration minister’s office restricts questions to government-approved media outlets

Independent media organizations are being shut out from asking questions of the federal immigration minister after the department introduced a policy requiring journalists to meet government-approved criteria before receiving responses.Blacklock's Report says the office of Lena Diab declined to comment on the policy Tuesday after refusing inquiries from non-approved outlets. According to a Department of Immigration notice, only journalists representing organizations that meet specific standards will be granted access to media relations services.The notice states the department must be satisfied that reporters are “media professionals who represent bona fide media organizations,” using criteria similar to the “qualified journalism designation” outlined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).However, the act itself does not define journalism. Instead, the designation is determined by the Canada Revenue Agency for the purpose of deciding which newsrooms qualify for federal journalism subsidies.CRA guidance published in 2019 indicated that eligible organizations must meet several requirements, including demonstrating a consistent practice of allowing those being criticized — including federal departments — to respond. The guidance also referenced expectations that outlets publish government statements in certain circumstances.Government departments have frequently contacted media outlets seeking changes or corrections to reporting. A 2023 inquiry tabled in the House of Commons showed federal managers requested hundreds of corrections from journalists. The Health Canada department issued the highest number, with 269 notices..Neither the immigration department nor Diab’s office explained the reasoning behind the decision to limit access to approved media organizations.The policy comes amid long-running debate over Ottawa’s financial support for news organizations.In 2017, then-heritage minister Mélanie Joly rejected the idea of directly subsidizing struggling news outlets, arguing it would be counterproductive.“Our approach will not be to bail out industry models that are no longer viable,” Joly said at the time. “Rather we will focus our efforts in supporting innovation, experimentation and transition to digital.”Access to Information records later showed the government reversed course after numerous meetings with Isabel Metcalfe, a longtime Liberal organizer who represented publishers through News Media Canada.Records show Metcalfe held 79 meetings with senior officials, including staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, while lobbying on behalf of the industry group. Publishers that retained Metcalfe did not publicly report the lobbying..Metcalfe previously described herself as a “large-L, hard core Liberal.” She ran unsuccessfully for the Liberals in the riding of Carleton-Mississippi Mills in 2006 and later sought a seat on Ottawa city council in 2010.Parliament later amended the Income Tax Act in 2019 to provide payroll rebates for qualifying media organizations, worth up to $29,750 annually per newsroom employee.Access to Information documents also revealed that 35 unnamed publishers attended a confidential 2020 meeting with the Department of Finance Canada to discuss the subsidy program.