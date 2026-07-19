Immigration museum projects years of deficits as public attitudes shift

Canada's Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 is forecasting years of operating deficits as federal funding declines and management warns changing public attitudes toward immigration are affecting its long-term financial outlook.According to the museum's Summary of Corporate Plan 2026-2031, the federally funded institution expects to post a $137,000 deficit this year, with annual shortfalls projected to grow to $1.6 million by the end of the planning period."The museum's sustainability is being eroded over time," management wrote, citing "encroaching risks to program integrity."The Halifax museum operates with an annual budget of approximately $12.4 million.Management said it is also preparing for phased reductions in federal funding, including cuts of $756,000 this year, $990,000 in 2027 and $1.3 million in 2028.Under the Museums Act, the institution's mandate is to commemorate "the experiences of immigrants as they arrived in Canada" and recognize the "vital role immigration has played in the building of Canada."An earlier 2025 corporate plan suggested the museum's financial challenges have been compounded by changing public opinion on immigration."Economic concerns as well as the housing crisis have contributed to an increase in the number of Canadians who think immigration levels are too high," management wrote.The report also warned that growing ideological divisions and anti-immigration rhetoric threaten social cohesion."Learning about the experiences of newcomers to Canada builds empathy," the document states. "Seeing experiences like your own reflected in a national museum engenders pride and belonging."The museum is located at Halifax's historic Pier 21, where approximately one million immigrants entered Canada between 1928 and the facility's closure in 1971.Like several other federal museums, the institution received emergency financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic..In 2021, Ottawa approved a $45.6 million bailout package for the Canadian Museum of Immigration and five other national museums, including the Canadian Museum of History, the Canadian Museum of Nature, the Canada Science and Technology Museum, the National Gallery of Canada and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.A separate 2021 Department of Canadian Heritage evaluation concluded museums across Canada were already facing significant financial pressures before the pandemic."The sector was fragile before the pandemic and has been one of the most negatively affected sectors globally," the department wrote in its Evaluation of the Museums Assistance Program.The report also noted museums have faced rising visitor expectations and increasing technological demands, while institutions internationally struggled to recover from pandemic closures.According to the evaluation, an estimated one-third of museums in the United States and two-thirds in the United Kingdom were expected to close permanently, with many others reducing staff or operating hours.