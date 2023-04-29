A former American neurobiology professor told the National Citizens Inquiry into COVID-19 that vaccines administered during the pandemic were “transfections” that inevitably damage the health of recipients.
Jonathan Jay Couey, who formerly taught immunology and biology at the School of Medicine at Pittsburgh University, shared his insights on the third and final day of testimony during hearings in Red Deer April 28.
“The principle of informed consent has been ignored for the duration of the pandemic,” Couey told the inquiry.
“Doctors aren't even able to enable people to exercise informed consent because they themselves don't have the requisite knowledge.”
Couey said COVID-19 theories of “a natural virus…a lab leak virus…[or] absolutely no viruses” fail to “encompass the true biology.”
“Between 25 and 35% of all respiratory disease without a known cause is thought to be caused by coronaviruses, of which there may be up to 200 varieties which circulate in humans,” he said.
“Was there a release? Was it a natural one? Did a few people get sick in Wuhan? It doesn't matter because the PCR [test] can't differentiate between any of these coronaviruses….The PCR test was one of the primary ways that the hood was pulled over our eyes.”
The real damage done, Couey said, was from the response.
“The lockdowns, protocols, vaccines account for the total excess deaths in the pandemic. There, nothing unusual happened until we stopped treating respiratory disease the usual way,” Couey said.
“They took away antibiotics from people who probably should have just had antibiotics. They didn't allow people to be treated with repurposed drugs. They ventilated people.”
The novel coronavirus was not novel after all, Couey said, meaning most healthy immune systems could have fought it off.
“Even in the worst-case scenario here, where there is a release from a laboratory, you still would have had previous T-cell and B-cell immunity from previous coronaviruses because of the homology between these genes had a great chance of overlapping.”
Couey said SARS-CoV-2 could not have mutated in successive, identical stages worldwide unless each variant was intentionally planted in various locations.
“My argument would be that if you need a molecular signature, which would have seeded this event around the world. It could not have been a point release of a coronavirus because its genetic signature would have changed sufficiently in different directions around the world, so that none of this uniformity in variants could have ever occurred,” he said.
“And yet, somehow or another, we are told this story of a clean progression of variants around the world…There's no precedent, none—zero precedents in biology for any phenomenon of an RNA virus to do such a thing. And yet, without any questioning at all, we just took it.”
Fear of the virus was fed by its representation and public ignorance, Couey said.
“In America, three million people die every year; nobody said that. Nobody told us that every week between 50 and 70,000 Americans die. So when they say that well,1,000 people died of COVID — it sure sounds crazy.”
Couey, who has been a scientific adviser to Children’s Health Defense and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., said the COVID-19 vaccines should have been called “transfections” as such technology has been called for more than twenty years.
“Please stop transfection because they want to eliminate the control group. Once everybody's been transfected a few times, all of these ailments, all of these increases in illness and autoimmunity will all just blend into a background of increasing public health problems,” Couey said.
“Animals that are transfected are not intended to live long, healthy lives. They're always sacrificed, and then their tissue is used to look at the changes that you made. And so, up until very recently, I don't think anybody's really thought about this as a very viable technique.”
Couey illustrated the problem with a story of his own work on squirrel monkeys. He was hired to make them manifest an LG protein in their brains to “manipulate some circuitry.” He told his clients to use ones at the end of their useful lives because this work would end them. He said after somewhere between 12 and 18 weeks, their brains had few neurons left.
The scientist, whose 24 research papers on Google Scholar have been cited 2537 times, said by nature transfections are “not fit for purpose” as a vaccine in humans.
“If you express the foreign protein in your cells, and it's random cells in your body, your immune system only can do one thing, it can unleash the neutrophils, destroy those cells and clean them up. Now, if those are your heart cells—permanent damage. If it's endothelial cells, you have endothelial damage. If it's ovary cells, you have ovary damage. And this is a known downside of transfection.”
In his “hypothesis” Couey said all of the preceding happened with ulterior motives.
“The goal, again, is to integrate a total surrender of individual sovereignty, and removing these basic human rights and granted permissions,” he explained.
“The WHO, just recently in March put out an article which stated… mRNA vaccines are safe, powerful and effective. Those are exact words. Masks work, indoor air quality matters, wastewater tracking is useful. And genomic surveillance is key. They are doing exactly what they planned.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.