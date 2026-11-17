CALGARY — A BC judge has sentenced an aboriginal killer to 20 months in prison and two years in jail after he attacked and threatened to kill his disabled female cousin, noting his "moral culpability is reduced" because of the systemic and background obstacles he's faced.The man in question is Justin Arnet, who previously pled guilty to manslaughter in 2023 after he beat his friend to death on the street in Campbell River, BC, in October 2020.As reported by the National Post, Arnet has now been found guilty by the BC Supreme Court of assaulting his cousin Tania Jack, threatening to kill her and obstructing a peace officer."Criminality against vulnerable indigenous women is a scourge on our society, whether the person violating them is a stranger or someone known to them," stated Justice Tina Dion, a member of the Kehewin Cree Nation who was responsible for the November 9 decision.."In this case, Mr. Arnet knew his relative was street entrenched, drug addicted and disabled, yet he threatened her life and attacked her. His violence was gratuitous. It was shameful and cowardly."Dion reaffirmed that the attack on Jack was very serious.However, "the intergenerational trauma he experienced, combined with the impact of colonialism, influenced his upbringing such that he did not receive support, supervision or guidance," Dion argued."These experiences pushed him to alcohol and drug abuse and impacted his judgment.".Toronto judge said naming attacker 'very unfair' before imposing low sentence in sex assault case.Arnet's "moral culpability is reduced with his offending against Ms. Jack in the context of the systemic and background factors he has faced."Despite this statement, the judge continued that, "Arnet has a criminal record of serious violence, which is alarming given his relatively youthful age of 35 years."The judge also noted that Arnet and Jack "share in common their indigenous community of Kyuquot located on northern Vancouver Island."Arnet has already been put on probation for attacking and robbing a different "sleeping vulnerable indigenous woman," in Campbell River back in 2021 — at which time he punched her in the face, breaking her nose, and stole her knapsack and phone..Arnet attacked Jack in Campbell River's downtown "in the early morning hours of April 14, 2025."The attack was captured on surveillance video."Mr. Arnet believed that Ms. Jack had taken some of his personal property earlier after he ‘went down’ from a suspected fentanyl overdose," stated the decision, which notes Arnet had just been revived with Narcan, a medication that reverses opioid overdoses.The decision noted that Jack is "small in stature.".Judge who convicted three Indian-origin men for murder rules their early parole ban unconstitutional."She is drug addicted and is heavily street entrenched. She suffers from a significant disability on her neck, which causes her neck to hang; she walks with a hunch-like gait.""She and others who are also vulnerable often stay and sleep in the downtown core of Campbell River, in part, because the services they utilize are located there."Moments before the attack, Arnet stood over Jack, who was sitting on the ground, and began shouting and threatening her."He then attacked Ms. Jack using considerable force including twisting her arm behind her back."."Although Ms. Jack tried to resist, she was no match for six-foot-tall Mr. Arnet, who flailed her about. While Ms. Jack was fearful Mr. Arnet would break her arm, it did not break, though it was sore and difficult for her to use for about a month."The judge "also found that Mr. Arnet kicked Ms. Jack at least once while she was down."Patrolling cops in the area eventually arrested Arnet, who fled from them twice on foot.The Crown argued he should have to serve three and a half years in prison and two years' probation..Judge stays DULF convictions, finds drug trafficking ban unlawful.Arnet's lawyer recommended he serve 120 days in prison and two years probation.Arnet is a member of the Kyuquot First Nation, and his father is a member of the Michel First Nation, a blend of Iroquois, Cree and Métis.His parents separated before he was born "due to substance misuse, his father’s criminality and his father’s violent behavior," stated the decision.It adds that Arnet "stayed with his mother and their relationship was fractious and dysfunctional, with Mr. Arnet suffering mental and physical abuse.".His maternal grandparents "have experienced traumas," and "they have struggled with alcohol and there has been violence in their relationship."Arnet's "grandmother went to Indian Day School and it is reported she spent a year tied to a bed at Nanaimo Indian hospital," the decision stated, without providing any further explanation."Mr. Arnet’s grandfather was raised in the foster system and it is believed that he was an Indian Residential School Survivor."When Arnet was just 12 years old, he "resisted house rules and he became increasingly oppositional and defiant.".HANNAFORD: Reining in radical judges."Ultimately, Mr. Arnet’s mother sent him to live with his uncle and from there, he moved from family to family member."As he grew older, Arnet "started working and abusing drugs and alcohol, which led to him a transient lifestyle."Arnet's case, like all other aboriginal criminal cases is judged using the Gladue principles, a set of rules first set out in a Supreme Court of Canada decision requiring sentencing judges to consider the "unique circumstance" of aboriginal offenders to address their overrepresentation in Canada's prisons.According to his Gladue report, Arnet "is an intergenerational survivor of the Indian residential school system.".The author of Arnet's Gladue report notes he suffered from "family breakdown, emotional, verbal and physical abuse, unresolved trauma, maladaptive strategies impacting his sense of self-worth, interpersonal relationships and functional abilities.""Additionally, low education, marginalized vocations, dislocation from paternal Aboriginal community and traditional supports. All of which has resulted in a loss of cultural identity, language, values, culture and ancestral knowledge."At his most recent trial, the court heard of Arnet's previous guilty plea to manslaughter back in 2023."He beat his male victim on the streets of Campbell River on October 15, 2020, after the men engaged in a verbal altercation started by the victim." .Ontario judge ignores new bail cash deposit rule in human-trafficking bail case."The victim, who was intoxicated when he was beaten by Mr. Arnet, also hit his head after falling due to being struck, and died a few days later."Arnet had received a four-year jail sentence for the manslaughter conviction."He said that while he has been in custody, he has reflected on his use of violence in the past."It was an aggravating factor that Arnet "has an established pattern of committing offences against members of vulnerable or marginalized persons especially members of the Downtown Community," stated the judge.."The only mitigating factor in this case is Mr. Arnet’s personal and intergenerational Gladue factors and the necessity to apply."The National Post reported the Crown argued that Arnet "has not been deterred even with the most recent sentence imposed in 2023, rather, he has continued his pattern of violence toward the most vulnerable of our society."It went on to say it was looking for a "strong message" to be sent to others "to dissuade them from similar conduct."According to the Crown, Arnet "must be separated from society. The community of Campbell River requires safety from him and his violent tendencies.".EYRE: Crime and punishment in Canada — how Gladue is harming women.Dion stated that in large part, she agrees with the Crown that Arnet "has demonstrated that he is not capable of restraining his violent impulses.""However, I find Mr. Arnet has some insight into his offending, and he has taken some steps while in custody to address his reliance on violence as means of addressing problems he faces," she said."His participation in at least one course to equip himself with coping mechanisms other than violence is commendable, but he clearly needs more."Justice Dion and Arnet's lawyer were in agreement probation should be "just long enough" to reintegrate him into the community and "give him some accountability and direction, for his own and the broader community’s benefit."After Dion applied the standard pre-trial custody credit, Arnet did not have to serve any additional jail time, because he'd already spent more than 20 months behind bars.