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Imperial Oil opposes Alberta independence as Smith warns of possible referendum surprise

Imperial Oil President and CEO John Whelan (left) and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.
Imperial Oil President and CEO John Whelan (left) and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Abpoli
Energy
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
Energy Sector
University Of Calgary
Abpol
Alberta Independence
Imperial Oil
Cenovus Energy
Exxonmobil Canada
Atco
Imperial Oil Ltd
Nancy Southern
Alberta independence movement
Jon McKenzie
Research Co.
john whelan
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Western Standard
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